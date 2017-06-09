Crystal Mountain – Farm-to-Table Dining Series – July 21 – 22, 2017



Our Farm-to-Table dining series brings the fresh flavors of northern Michigan to the Thistle Pub & Grille the third weekend of each month, May through September.

Our chefs work with local farms, making personal visits to many of them, to build a custom three-course menu.

Our Farm-to-Table series is a clear example of Crystal Mountain’s commitment to the sustainability of the local food movement and the role that our restaurants play in it.

When: July 21-22, 2017, 5pm-close

Where: Thistle Pub & Grille

Menu: Coming Soon!

Additional Farm-to-Table Dates

August 18-19

September 15-16

