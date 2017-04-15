Crystal Mountain – Michigan PGA Women’s Open Pro-Am – June 23 – 25, 2017
Bring your friends and play with a Pro! Our annual Pro-Am event kicks off the 2017 Michigan PGA Women’s Open Tournament. The Pro-Am is a 36-hole scramble, featuring two divisions: Women’s Only, and Mixed/Men’s teams. Each team consists of 4-players plus a professional. The event is open to everyone.
Women’s Open Pro-Am includes:
• 36 holes of golf
• Friday night reception
• Breakfast on Saturday and Sunday
• Saturday night reception and dinner
• Prizes and more!
Rate: $329 per person
Four Seasons Club Rates: $269 per person
Schedule of Events
Friday, June 23
7-9pm: Reception
Saturday, June 24
7am: Breakfast
8:30am: Shotgun start on Mountain Ridge
7pm: Reception and Dinner
Sunday, June 25
7am: Breakfast
8:30am: Shotgun start on Betsie Valley
Awards reception to immediately follow completion of play.
Registration
For more information, call 888.968.7686 ext. 4000.
