News Up North

Crystal Mountain – Michigan PGA Women’s Open Pro-Am – June 23 – 25, 2017


Bring your friends and play with a Pro! Our annual Pro-Am event kicks off the 2017 Michigan PGA Women’s Open Tournament. The Pro-Am is a 36-hole scramble, featuring two divisions: Women’s Only, and Mixed/Men’s teams. Each team consists of 4-players plus a professional. The event is open to everyone.

Women’s Open Pro-Am includes:
• 36 holes of golf
• Friday night reception
• Breakfast on Saturday and Sunday
• Saturday night reception and dinner
• Prizes and more!

Rate: $329 per person
Four Seasons Club Rates: $269 per person

Schedule of Events

Friday, June 23

7-9pm: Reception

Saturday, June 24

7am: Breakfast
8:30am: Shotgun start on Mountain Ridge
7pm: Reception and Dinner

Sunday, June 25

7am: Breakfast
8:30am: Shotgun start on Betsie Valley

Awards reception to immediately follow completion of play.

Registration

2017 Registration Form »

For more information, call 888.968.7686 ext. 4000.

<>

Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>

<>

More Events From Crystal Mountain

Additional Events From Crystal Mountain >>>>

<>

News Up North - News, Specials and Events - Northern Michigan - Upper Peninsula, Michigan - produced by North Guide Internet.