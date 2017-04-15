Crystal Mountain – Michigan PGA Women’s Open Pro-Am – June 23 – 25, 2017



Bring your friends and play with a Pro! Our annual Pro-Am event kicks off the 2017 Michigan PGA Women’s Open Tournament. The Pro-Am is a 36-hole scramble, featuring two divisions: Women’s Only, and Mixed/Men’s teams. Each team consists of 4-players plus a professional. The event is open to everyone.

Women’s Open Pro-Am includes:

• 36 holes of golf

• Friday night reception

• Breakfast on Saturday and Sunday

• Saturday night reception and dinner

• Prizes and more!

Rate: $329 per person

Four Seasons Club Rates: $269 per person

Schedule of Events

Friday, June 23

7-9pm: Reception

Saturday, June 24

7am: Breakfast

8:30am: Shotgun start on Mountain Ridge

7pm: Reception and Dinner

Sunday, June 25

7am: Breakfast

8:30am: Shotgun start on Betsie Valley

Awards reception to immediately follow completion of play.

Registration

2017 Registration Form »

For more information, call 888.968.7686 ext. 4000.

<>

Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>

<>