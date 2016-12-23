Crystal Mountain – New Year’s Eve with Fireworks – December 31, 2016
Say goodbye to 2016 and ring in the New Year at Crystal Mountain!
Stay tuned for additional party details!
Torchlight Parade
Showtime at 11:45pm: Everyone with a valid season pass or lift ticket is welcome to participate. Parade starts at the top of Cheers at 11:45pm. To carry a torch you must be 16 years of age and you must sign up at the Snowsports Desk on 12/31 (parent signature required if you are under 18). Call ext. 2000.
Fireworks Over the Mountain
Midnight – Free, everyone is welcome!
In-Room Babysitting
Sitters are limited, reservations required. Book early, call ext. 7000.
Crystal Mountain – New Year’s Eve Photo Gallery (2014) – via Crystal Mountain Page on Facebook (Click on photos for captions & slideshow view)
