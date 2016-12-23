Crystal Mountain – Ski and Snowboard Demo Day – December 29 & 30, 2016



Take advantage of the opportunity to demo the latest and greatest ski equipment, Free! No reservation required; just stop by the slopeside white tent to register.

Time: 10am-3pm

Thursday, December 29 – Base of Loki

• Elan

• Nordica

• Fischer

• Rossignol

• Volkl

Friday, December 30 – Base of Loki

• Atomic

• Head

• Dynastar

• Salomon

