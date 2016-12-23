Crystal Mountain – Ski and Snowboard Demo Day – December 29 & 30, 2016
Take advantage of the opportunity to demo the latest and greatest ski equipment, Free! No reservation required; just stop by the slopeside white tent to register.
Time: 10am-3pm
Thursday, December 29 – Base of Loki
• Elan
• Nordica
• Fischer
• Rossignol
• Volkl
Friday, December 30 – Base of Loki
• Atomic
• Head
• Dynastar
• Salomon
