Crystal Mountain – Thanksgiving Reconnect Weekend – November 24 – 27, 2016

Join the celebration… you’ll love being a part of this weekend! On Thanksgiving Day, run or walk a 5K in the morning, and enjoy our delicious Thanksgiving buffet that afternoon. On Friday, celebrate the season at our Holiday Trail Celebration. It’s a weekend of fun, family and celebration!

Thursday, November 24

12th Annual Turkey Vulture Trot 5k

Begin Thanksgiving Day by boosting your metabolism for the feast to come! Crystal’s 12th Annual Turkey Vulture Trot 5K run/walk is held on a paved, looped-course thru the scenic rolling terrain of Crystal Mountain. Top male and female finishers overall in the 5k receive a Crystal Premier Season Pass!

Thanksgiving Day Buffet

Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving buffet with all the trimmings – without stepping foot in the kitchen – at the Annual Thanksgiving Buffet in the beautiful Crystal Center.

Friday, November 25

Holiday Trail Celebration

Enjoy a festive tour through Crystal’s quaint resort village during our Holiday Trail Celebration. Each trail stop offers unique activities, entertainment, food & beverage and retail sales. Get your “trail stop sticker” at five or more locations to receive a chance to win one of several great prizes.

Saturday, November 26

First Light Celebration

Help Crystal set the mountain aglow with twinkly holiday lights! Join us as we light our Holiday tree for the first time this season at the First Light Celebration.

November 25-27

Thanksgiving Ski and Snowboard Sale

During the Ski and Snowboard Sale, enjoy discounts off all new winter fashion and accessories. We also have some great stocking-stuffer ideas!

Stay tuned for additional activities!

<>

Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>>>

<>