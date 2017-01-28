Crystal Mountain – USCSA College Racing – February 4 – 5, 2017
Crystal Mountain welcomes the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association and their student athletes for a weekend of competitive racing.
In excess of 150 colleges from coast to coast, the USCSA fields some 4,200 men and women, alpine, Nordic, freestyle and snowboard athletes in over 300 race events annually.
Where: Thor
Time: 10am
