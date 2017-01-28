Crystal Mountain – Valentine’s Day at the Mountain – February 14, 2017



Valentine’s Day at Crystal means specials and deals around the mountain for love birds and singles alike.

Two-for-One Day Lift Ticket + Rental

Available February 14, 2017

Purchase one day ticket (9am-4:30pm) and receive another day for free!

Purchase one day equipment rental and receive another day equipment rental for free!

Offer only valid Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Additional ticket or rental cannot be used at a later date. Not valid in combination with any other discount.

For questions, call the Snowsports Desk at 888.968.7686 ext. 2000.

Park at Water’s Edge

Available February 14, 2017

• Two-for-One Ice Skate, Fat Tire Snow Bike, and Snowshoe rentals at Park at Water’s Edge

• Snowmobile Tour* for two at 2pm – Double sled for the price of a single sled!

• Valentine Creative Craft at the Mountain Adventure Zone, 5:30pm

• Horse-Drawn Surrey Rides*, 6pm-10pm

• Two-for-One Outdoor Laser Tag*, 7pm, 7:45pm and 8:30pm

Kids can stop by the Park at Water’s Edge for Valentine Glitter Tattoos ($7 each) or a fun complimentary Heart Search for candy!

*Reservations required. Call the Park at Water’s Edge, 888.968.7686 ext. 7000.

Crystal Spa

Enjoy $80 OFF when you book two, 50 or 80-minute Massage, Facial or Body Treatment Services on February 14 or 15, 2017.

Valid for one or two guests; services must be booked on same day. Book today by calling 888.968.7686 ext. 7200.

An 18% adjustable gratuity and 2% service charge will be added to all spa services based on the original service price. Advance reservations recommended. Subject to availability. Not valid in combination with any other discounts.

Valentine’s Day at Thistle Pub and Grille

Features available February 14, 2017

Make your Valentine’s Day perfect with some delicious features at the Thistle Pub and Grille.

View Valentine’s Day Features »

