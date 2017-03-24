Crystal Mountain – Winter Job Fair – November 10, 2016



Here’s your chance to interview with hiring managers for available winter jobs!

Job fair will be located in the Crystal Center from 2-6pm.

Employees ski and snowboard, bike, and swim for FREE, plus receive discounts on spa services, fitness programs, lodging, meals, retail and more. Discover what over 600 employees already know – we are a great place to work and play!

Applicants are encouraged to apply online prior to attending the Career Fair.

Completed online applications are required for interviews. Available positions will be posted and continually updated on our website.

Preference is given to non-smoking candidates. Crystal Mountain is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

