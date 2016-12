Crystal Mountain – World Snowboard Day Celebration – December 20, 2016

Crystal Mountain is offering one FREE snowboard lesson for the World Snowboard Day Celebration!

Sessions Available:

• 10am-Noon

• 1-3pm

Lesson includes ticket to Totem Park but can trade up to a day lift ticket (Open-4:30pm or 1pm-Close) for only $10! Valid December 20, 2016 only. Rentals are an additional $10 for the day.

To register for a free snowboard lesson, please call our Snowsports Desk at 888.968.7686 ext. 2000.

