Diana Ross – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 19, 2017

Singer. Movie star. International icon. This is Diana Ross. A fixture in American music for almost 50 years, Ms. Ross has roots firmly planted in the Motown sound, but has added song after song to the list of award-winning and chart-topping brilliance. Each of her hits is instantly recognized as another magical moment in the growth of modern dance music. A true American legend, the ever-lovely Diana Ross brings her class, style and charm to Kresge for a musical master class.
Singer and actress Diana Ross was part of the 1960s pop/soul trio the Supremes before embarking on a successful solo career, also starring in such films as Lady Sings the Blues and The Wiz.
Diana Ross was born on March 26, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, and began singing with friends as a teenager, eventually forming the groundbreaking 1960s trio the Supremes, who went on to have hits like “Come See About Me” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.” Ross left for a solo career in 1969, later reaching No. 1 with hits like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “Love Hangover.” She starred in the films Mahogany and Lady Sings the Blues, earning an Oscar nomination for the latter. Despite personal and professional ups and downs, Ross has withstood the test of time as a performer with a career that spans more than four decades.
July 19, 2017 – 8:00pm
Ticket price(s):$67 Platinum, $62 Gold, $57 Silver, $50 Bronze
Kresge Auditorium
