Empire Asparagus Festival – May 19 – 21, 2017

Join the Village of Empire at its 14th Annual Empire Asparagus Festival

Friday, May 19th

Live Music & Pig Roast | 7–10pm

Entry fee is $5 per person, 16 and under is free!

Pig Roast is $11 per person

Dance, drink and be merry with us under the big tent! Strobelite Honey will be performing live and we’ll be serving up a delicious pig roast. It’s the perfect way to kick off the 2017 Asparagus Festival weekend!

Saturday, May 20th

Kick Yer Ass-paragus 5K Fun Run

Race starts at 10am, registration is at 9am at the Empire Public Beach.

Food & Beer Tent | 12pm – 10pm

Entry Fee is $5, 16 & under free entry!

Asparagus Cook-Off Recipe Contest | 12pm

Due to the popularity of this event, the audience will be limited to the first 80 people in line. 2017 Recipe Entry Form

Empire Area Museum | 1–4pm

Asparagus Parade | 1:30pm

A parade in Empire “is so nice, it goes around twice!” Anyone is welcome to participate, but must salute asparagus! We welcome the eccentric!

Just call Ashlea to be involved at 231-883-8297 or email besquirrely@gmail.com. Parade participants can begin to line up on Lake Street near the old Storm Orchard Barn at 1:15pm.

Ode to Asparagus Poetry Competition | 2pm

The poetry contest is open to all ages from the young to the more senior. Please send entries to info@glenlakelibrary.net with the following info:

– Name

– Age

– Contact info

Children’s Magic Show with Gordon Russ | 3:30pm

Located under the big tent on Front Street.

Music

1–3pm Andre Villoch & Friends

5–7pm Benjaman James

7:30–9pm The Benzie Playboys

Sunday, May 21st

The Zonta Club of Leelanau County is putting on a breakfast at the Township Hall from 9am–1pm. Entry fee is $10 per person, children under 12 are $5. All proceeds go towards women and education in Leelanau County. Menu includes:

Scrambled eggs with cheese and asparagus

Regular scrambled eggs

Homemade asparagus muffins with butter

Home fried potatoes

Sausages

Juice

Coffee

