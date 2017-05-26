News Up North

Empire Asparagus Festival – May 19 – 21, 2017

Join the Village of Empire at its 14th Annual Empire Asparagus Festival

Friday, May 19th

Live Music & Pig Roast | 7–10pm
Entry fee is $5 per person, 16 and under is free!

Pig Roast is $11 per person

Dance, drink and be merry with us under the big tent! Strobelite Honey will be performing live and we’ll be serving up a delicious pig roast. It’s the perfect way to kick off the 2017 Asparagus Festival weekend!

Saturday, May 20th

Kick Yer Ass-paragus 5K Fun Run
Race starts at 10am, registration is at 9am at the Empire Public Beach.
Food & Beer Tent | 12pm – 10pm
Entry Fee is $5, 16 & under free entry!

Asparagus Cook-Off Recipe Contest | 12pm
Due to the popularity of this event, the audience will be limited to the first 80 people in line. 2017 Recipe Entry Form

Empire Area Museum | 1–4pm

Asparagus Parade | 1:30pm
A parade in Empire “is so nice, it goes around twice!” Anyone is welcome to participate, but must salute asparagus! We welcome the eccentric!
Just call Ashlea to be involved at 231-883-8297 or email besquirrely@gmail.com. Parade participants can begin to line up on Lake Street near the old Storm Orchard Barn at 1:15pm.

Ode to Asparagus Poetry Competition | 2pm
The poetry contest is open to all ages from the young to the more senior. Please send entries to info@glenlakelibrary.net with the following info:
– Name
– Age
– Contact info
Children’s Magic Show with Gordon Russ | 3:30pm
Located under the big tent on Front Street.
Music
1–3pm Andre Villoch & Friends
5–7pm Benjaman James
7:30–9pm The Benzie Playboys

Sunday, May 21st

The Zonta Club of Leelanau County is putting on a breakfast at the Township Hall from 9am–1pm. Entry fee is $10 per person, children under 12 are $5. All proceeds go towards women and education in Leelanau County. Menu includes:
  • Scrambled eggs with cheese and asparagus
  • Regular scrambled eggs
  • Homemade asparagus muffins with butter
  • Home fried potatoes
  • Sausages
  • Juice
  • Coffee

Visit the Empire Asparagus Festival Website >>>>

Empire Asparagus Festival On Facebook

Below are the latest postings from the Empire Asparagus Festival Page On Facebook.

Empire Asparagus Festival shared Benjaman James's photo.

Friday May 26th, 2017 - 3:10 pm

Empire Asparagus Festival

From last weekend's festivities!Thanks for partying with us at the Empire Asparagus Festival this weekend! #smalltowngetdown

Shot by Shawn K. Roach Photography ... See MoreSee Less

From last weekends festivities!
  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

we had tons of fun

Empire Asparagus Festival updated their cover photo.

Monday May 22nd, 2017 - 4:11 pm

Empire Asparagus Festival

... See MoreSee Less

  • Likes: 11
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 3

Comment on Facebook

We had such a great time and the Lakeshore Inn was a wonderful place to stay

Thoroughly enjoyed Mi cafes omelette with asparagus and Leelanau cheese good job

LUV YOUR FEST--HAVENT MISSED 1 !!!!!!

Empire Asparagus Festival

Monday May 22nd, 2017 - 4:00 pm

Empire Asparagus Festival

Thank you to all of our amazing volunteers and to those of you who came out to this year's festival. We couldn't do it without your support!! ... See MoreSee Less

Thank you to all of our amazing volunteers and to those of you who came out to this years festival. We couldnt do it without your support!!
  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 3
  • Comments: 1

LUV YER FEST BUT HOPEFULLY THE PARADE WILL NEVER B CANCELLED AGAIN!!!!!

Visit Empire Asparagus Festival Facebook Page >>>

Visit the Empire Asparagus Festival Website >>>>

