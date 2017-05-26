Empire Asparagus Festival – May 19 – 21, 2017
Join the Village of Empire at its 14th Annual Empire Asparagus Festival
Friday, May 19th
Live Music & Pig Roast | 7–10pm
Entry fee is $5 per person, 16 and under is free!
Pig Roast is $11 per person
Dance, drink and be merry with us under the big tent! Strobelite Honey will be performing live and we’ll be serving up a delicious pig roast. It’s the perfect way to kick off the 2017 Asparagus Festival weekend!
Saturday, May 20th
Kick Yer Ass-paragus 5K Fun Run
Race starts at 10am, registration is at 9am at the Empire Public Beach.
Food & Beer Tent | 12pm – 10pm
Entry Fee is $5, 16 & under free entry!
Asparagus Cook-Off Recipe Contest | 12pm
Due to the popularity of this event, the audience will be limited to the first 80 people in line. 2017 Recipe Entry Form
Empire Area Museum | 1–4pm
Asparagus Parade | 1:30pm
A parade in Empire “is so nice, it goes around twice!” Anyone is welcome to participate, but must salute asparagus! We welcome the eccentric!
Just call Ashlea to be involved at 231-883-8297 or email besquirrely@gmail.com. Parade participants can begin to line up on Lake Street near the old Storm Orchard Barn at 1:15pm.
Ode to Asparagus Poetry Competition | 2pm
The poetry contest is open to all ages from the young to the more senior. Please send entries to info@glenlakelibrary.net with the following info:
– Name
– Age
– Contact info
Children’s Magic Show with Gordon Russ | 3:30pm
Located under the big tent on Front Street.
Music
1–3pm Andre Villoch & Friends
5–7pm Benjaman James
7:30–9pm The Benzie Playboys
Sunday, May 21st
- Scrambled eggs with cheese and asparagus
- Regular scrambled eggs
- Homemade asparagus muffins with butter
- Home fried potatoes
- Sausages
- Juice
- Coffee
<>
Visit the Empire Asparagus Festival Website >>>>
<>
Empire Asparagus Festival On Facebook
Below are the latest postings from the Empire Asparagus Festival Page On Facebook.
<>
<>
Visit Empire Asparagus Festival Facebook Page >>>
<>
Visit the Empire Asparagus Festival Website >>>>
<>
Comment on Facebook
we had tons of fun