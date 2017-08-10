Enso String Quartet – Interlochen Arts Festival – August 14, 2017



One of its generation’s most compelling string ensembles, the Grammy-nominated Enso String Quartet brings its mastery and music to Corson Auditorium. The quartet has been described by Strad magazine as “thrilling,” and praised by the Washington Post for its “glorious sonorities.” This gifted quartet has won top prizes at the Concert Artists Guild competition and the Banff International String Quartet Competition, and is, in the words of Classical Voice, “one of the eminent string quartets of our era.”

The Enso’s members are all drawn to the string quartet repertoire because of its richness and diversity, and the ensemble is committed to exploring the four corners of that repertoire. The Enso regularly performs the classics of the string quartet literature, but also champions lesser-known works that deserve to be heard, along with much contemporary music, including works the Enso has commissioned. The ensemble also performs its own transcriptions, including arrangements of 16th-Century Renaissance music. “The quartet’s ability to present music of three completely different idioms so persuasively puts it in the running for the mantle of Quartet of the Future”(Palm Beach ArtsPaper). World premieres this season include commissioned works by New Zealander Alex Taylor and Australian Brenton Broadstock, and in recent seasons they have premiered quartets written for them by Dame Gillian Whitehead, Kurt Stallmann and Paul Moravec. The Enso also gave the world premiere of Joan Tower’s Dumbarton Quintet, with the composer at the keyboard.

August 14, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):All Seats $29.50

Corson Auditorium

