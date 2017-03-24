Glen Arbor PJ Party (aka Black Friday) – November 25, 2016

Don’t miss holiday shopping and festivities Friday, November 25th sponsored by the Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce. Starting Friday morning, with the Glen Arbor original PJ Party – where we all shop downtown in our PJ’s between 5am-8am! And, once again, The Homestead is joining in on the fun!

Rocky’s will be open between 8am-2am and offering specials on merchandise and gift items. This year we have a new collection from Karbon skiwear. We also have merchandise from our favorites including Under Armour and Champion – known for their innovative sports apparel, Dale of Norway – the timeless collection of wool sweaters; and Alp-n-Rock – known for its apres ski wear. A perfect way to get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

After your shopping is done, relax with a massage at Spa Amira or manicure or pedicure at Lillyjade, a Salon. Save up to 50% on services that day only!

After you’ve had the afternoon to rest and relax, that evening (6:30pm) is the Glen Lake Chamber’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and carols, followed by the Holiday marketplace preview party at the Glen Arbor Township Hall.

