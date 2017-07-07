Grand Hotel – Summer Wine Appreciation Weekend – July 7 – 9, 2017



We are excited to announce that family owned Trinchero Family Estates will be joining Grand Hotel for Summer Wine Appreciation Weekend. You will have the opportunity to explore varietals from Trinchero’s brand, Terra d’Oro translated as “Land of Gold.” The name pays tribute to its Italian heritage by creating Pinot Grigios and Barberas, along with single-vineyard Zinfandels. Jeff Meyers from Terra d’Oro will be joining us for the weekend along with Grand Hotel’s Master Sommelier, Elizabeth Schweitzer. Elizabeth was recently featured on MyNorth.com. Read Article >>

The weekend will begin with a Welcome Reception on the Front Porch followed by a five-course dinner in the Main Dining Room. On Saturday enjoy a full breakfast in the Main Dining Room followed by two themed wine tastings.

Morning tasting: Enjoy Italian varietals from California including, Pinot Grigio, Nebbiolo based Rose, Aglianico (ancient grape from Southern Italy), Teroldego, Barbera, and Sangiovese. All the wines tasted during this session are made in very small production and provide a unique opportunity to taste something not available every where.

Afternoon tasting: The second tasting on Saturday will have a Zinfandel perspective including, Terra d’Oro Zinfandel, Home Vineyard Zinfandel, Deaver Vineyard Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, and finishing with Zinfandel Port.

Later that evening, enjoy featured wines at the Grand Cocktail Reception and a special private dinner. Afterwards sip demitasse, enjoy musical entertainment in the Terrace Room or gather with friends in the Cupola Bar. In addition the package includes accommodations in one of 393 uniquely decorated guest rooms and all of the modern amenities of Grand Hotel.

Stay additional nights Thursday, July 6 and/or Sunday, July 9 for $229* per room, per night with dinner at Woods at no extra charge (based on availability).

Package Includes:

Accommodations

A full breakfast and five-course dinner daily

Friday evening Welcome Reception

Saturday wine tastings

Saturday evening Grand Cocktail Reception

Special dinner event on Saturday evening (Saturday dinner is for adults only)

Saturday evening Cordial Reception

Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum

Special discount on ferry boat tickets

No tipping within Grand Hotel

Subject to 2% Mackinac Island assessment, Michigan 6% sales tax and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. *Dates subject to availability. Additional adult and child rates apply.

Summer Wine Appreciation Weekend

Arrive: Friday, July 7, 2017

Depart: Sunday, July 9, 2017

Package Price:

Standard Room:

$1,299 per couple, $1,149 single

Lakeview:

$1,725 per couple, $1,575 single

