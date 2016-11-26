Great Macaroni & Cheese Bake-Off – November 26, 2016

Saturday, November 26, 2016

10am-5pm

Tickets: $40 advance (typically sells out)

America’s favorite comfort food gets an upgrade at the hands of northern Michigan chefs. Each dish is expertly paired with an Old Mission Peninsula wine. It’s one of our most popular events!

Tickets, which include a souvenir glass, will be on sale online HERE September 26 at 8:00 am for $40 and WILL SELL OUT QUICKLY. Designated Driver tickets are also available for purchase. (DD ticketholders do not receive a souvenir glass, but tickets do include food and non-alcoholic beverages.)

Call 231.933.9787 with any specific event questions.

We want to see your cheesiest pics! During the event, use #WOMPMacNCheese when sharing your posts, photos, and videos of this festive event on your social media and you could win WOMP swag!

Visit Great Macaroni & Cheese Bake-Off Website >>>>

Great Macaroni & Cheese Bake-Off – Photos From Instagram

Here are the latest photos of Great Macaroni & Cheese Bake-Off via instagram. If you have an instagram photo to share of your visit to a Great Macaroni & Cheese Bake-Off, tag it with #WOMPMacNCheese and your photos will appear in the photo stream below.

