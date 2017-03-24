News Up North

Halloween at the Grand – Photos

It’s the first ever Halloween at the Grand… Enjoy a weekend of Halloween activities at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island and wear your spookiest, silliest, or craziest costume to the Halloween Ball and Costume Party on Saturday night… Take advantage of the opportunity to stay and see Grand Hotel as it has never been seen before. It is guaranteed to be a spooktacular Grand time.

Halloween at the Grand – Photos From Instagram

Here are the latest photos of Halloween at the Grand via instagram. If you have an instagram photo to share of your visit to Halloween at the Grand, tag it with #grandhotelhalloween and your photos will appear in the photo stream below.

Halloween at the Grand – Photos From Facebook

 

2015 Halloween at the Grand
Kelsey is enjoying her morning.
Minions!!
Hayley makes the perfect Woody.
Wednesday?
Ken, Jennifer and Holly.
Recognize this coach?
Monopoly Man Bob.
Breakfast of champions, Build Your Own Bloody Mary!
Pumpkin carving contest.
Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar!
A few of our staff having a great time.
Chammy Mouse.
Marty has a lot of carving to do!
Ashlea and Clover are joining in on the fun.

