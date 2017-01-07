Hanson Hills – Snow Board Academy – January 7, 2017

6 Hour Michigan Cup Team Relays

Hanson Hills

7601 Old Lake Rd

Grayling, MI 49738 Map

This is a fun/social event with a competitive spirit!! 3 person teams will compete to see who can tally up the most laps in a 6 hour period. This is a pot luck social so bring a dish to share!! A fun/friendly atmosphere. You may Skate or Classic ski any of the legs.

$45 per team ($15 per person) - Be Sure to come up with a creative Team Name!!



Here is a quick run-down of the Rules:

Michigan Cup

6hour Team Relay Instructions

REGISTRATION:

• Registration from 8:30am-9:30am (Lodge)

• $45 PER TEAM = $15 PER PERSON (team money must be paid all at once)



TEAMS:

• Teams will consist of (3) members.

• Categories of teams will be; ALL MALE team, ALL FEMALE team, CO-ED team.

• Each member of team must complete at LEAST (1) Lap during the 6hr period.

• Only (1) Team Member on course at a time.

• Each TEAM will be provided with a Lanyard with a designated team number, Lanyard will be used as a Baton. Team member must have Lanyard with them to have laps scored. TEAMS MUST EXCHANGE NUMBER LANYARD WITHIN THE PRE DETERMINED EXCHANGE ZONE.

• Teams will be provided with a personal lap counting sheet, (this is for team’s use only, cannot be used for official results)

TIMING:

• Timing will begin at 10am.

• Teams have until 3:59pm to start the final lap.

LAP COUNTING:

• When skier is finished with his/her “turn/leg”. They must immediately and politely “SELF REPORT” number of laps that they have skied that “turn/leg” at the officials table. If you do not report, those laps will not be counted.

• Hourly Lap reports will be posted.



