Ladies Bikini Races at 1pm!

New Men’s Bikini Race to follow!

Must be over 18 years old & signed up by 12pm at Blackjack Mountain front desk!

2017/18 Season Pass first place!

This is a timed event! (no ski pants or jackets during race, swimsuits only)

Costume Race 2pm, all ages! Win Big Snow Resort Swag!

