Interlochen “Collage” – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 11, 2017



Join us for “Collage” and experience the very best of Interlochen in a non-stop, fast-paced showcase.

Highlighting each arts area in rapid succession, “Collage” is one of Interlochen Center for the Arts’ most popular annual events.

This spectacular program highlights outstanding samplings from dance, creative writing, theatre, visual arts, film, music and more.

Beautiful and inspiring, this exhibition of talent is an exhilarating thrill for the senses and an ideal way to see all that Interlochen has to offer.

July 11, 2017 – 7:30pm

Ticket price(s):$29 Adult, $26 Senior, $15 Youth

Kresge Auditorium

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

