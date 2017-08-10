Crystal Mountain – 2017 Iron Fish Gravity Festival – August 5, 2017

Schedule

Noon-2pm: Trifecta Bike Race

About the Trail – The Maple Bourbon Long Run: Our downhill course starts at the top of the Clipper chairlift. The race will wind down the Peak2Peak Downhill trail section into the lower portion of the Crystal Mountain Gravity Trails. Two qualifying runs per rider. The top seven best times from two runs advance to the final heat. Riders can opt out of riding the second heat if they feel their first time will be their best. Medals for the top three in each category! Full face helmets required.

Categories:

• White Whiskey Gravity Men’s Open

• Winter Wheat Women’s Open

• Northwood’s Root Beer Jr (ages 13 and under)

Cost:

$30 per racer includes lift access for the day, race entry, drink ticket and Clipper chairlift ride pass. The Trifecta Gravity Bike Race also includes entry to the Disc Golf Challenge! Registration required, call 888.968.7686 ext. 7502.

Registration:

Packet pick up and day-of registration available at the Mountain Adventure Zone at 9am.

Race Details:

All race bikes will be transported to the top of the Crystal Clipper via Crystal Mountain transportation at 11am and 11:30am, outside of the Mountain Adventure Zone. Any riders wishing to practice a full race run will need to have their bikes returned to the Mountain Adventure Zone by 11:30am to ensure their bike is ready at top of the mountain for the beginning of the Crystal Trifecta. Riders may also practice on the Gravity Park trails by using the Loki lift from 11-11:30am. The Crystal Trifecta begins at Noon, sharp.

2:30pm: Awards

Medals will be awarded for the top finishers plus a 2018 Gravity Park Pass, tees and more!

3pm: Disc Golf Challenge

Held on the Crystal Center Lawn. The winner in each category will receive a Innova Pro Disc and t-shirt. Second and third place winners will receive an Innova DX Disc.

Challenges:

• Longest Drive

• Closest to the Pin

Cost:

$10 per person, includes ticket to Gravity Festival. Registration required, call 888.968.7686 ext. 7502.

3pm: Live Music

Join us for open riding, disc golf, food, and music by The Brett Mitchell Band! Held on the Crystal Center Lawn.

Giveaways

We’ll be drawing for a Fuji Wendigo Fat Tire Bike, Lazer Full Face Helmet, apparel from Iron Fish Distillery and more!

6pm: Iron Fish After Party

The party continues at Iron Fish Distillery with live music from G-Snacks!

