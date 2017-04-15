Mackinac Island Fudge Festival – August 18 – 20, 2017

Calling all Fudgies!!!

While fudge was not invented on Mackinac Island, Mackinac Island’s fudge has become the most popular fudge in America.

The Mackinac Island Fudge Festival celebrates the creamy goodness with events such as Dining Under the Influence of Fudge, Fudge on the Rocks, Michigan Craft Brew Beer Tastings, Great Turtle Slow Ride and the coveted “Daddy, I Want the Golden Ticket” vacation giveaway

Festival Events

Daily

Fudge on the Rocks

Island bartenders create frothy fudge-ilicious concoctions to tickle your inner fudgie. Ongoing all weekend.

2pm- 6pm Michigan Beer Tastings at Draught House

The Draught House, Mackinac Island’s newest tap room, will be serving up their favorite Michigan Beers including Arbor Brewing Company’s Mackinac Island Fudge Stout!

Friday

3pm-5pm Mackinac Island Beer Tasting at Pink Pony

Michigan’s own Arbor Brewing Company created Mackinac Island Fudge Stout especially for the festival. Try this amazing concoction alongside more of Michigan’s best craft beers at Pink Pony

6pm-9pm Mary’s Bistro Fudge Dinner-Ryba’s Fudge inspired dinner & desserts and don’t forget to get things started with their fabulous Ryba’s Fudge Martini!

Saturday

10am Ryba’s Fudge Loompahs Golden Ticket Delivery

See the loompahs deliver the Golden Tickets to the select fudge shops on Main Street with Lars, the most magnificent Friesian Horse.

Daddy I Want The Golden Ticket Giveaway! and Fudge Making Demonstrations:

Every hour from 1pm-6pm, your favorite Mackinac Island Fudge Shop will set aside 40 boxes of fudge and hide a Golden Ticket! Purchase fudge for your chance to win a 2016 Mackinac Island Vacation! Each shop will also celebrate the fudge making process with an in depth demonstration and free samples!

1pm Fudge Making Demonstration and Golden Ticket Giveaway – Murdick’s Fudge Shop (Located across the street from Lilac Tree Suites and Spa)

2pm Fudge Making Demonstration and Golden Ticket Giveaway- Ryba’s Fudge Shop (Located at the head of the Star Line Dock)

3pm Fudge Making Demonstration and Golden Ticket Giveaway- Joann’s Fudge Shop (Located next to Main Street Inn and Suites)

4pm Fudge Making Demonstration and Golden Ticket Giveaway- May’s Candy and Fudge (Located on the corner of Main and Astor)

5pm Fudge Making Demonstration and Golden Ticket Giveaway- Sander’s Candy and Fudge (Located inside the Bicycle Street Inn)

3pm-5pm Mackinac Island Beer Tasting at Pink Pony

6pm-9pm Mary’s Bistro Fudge Dinner-Ryba’s Fudge inspired dinner & desserts and don’t forget to get things started with their fabulously delicious Ryba’s Fudge Martini

Fun-Day Fudge- Day on a Sunday

12:30pm Mackinac Island Fudge Giveaway!

First 100 kids to check in at Windermere Point receive a 1/2 lb box of fudge!

1pm – 3pm Draught House’s Beer and Fudge Tasting

Visit Mackinac Island’s first tap room for a Get Weird with Beer Tasting. 4 fudge inspired plated dishes will be available.

1pm Great Turtle Slow Ride

Hit the brakes! Go as slow as possible without setting a foot on the ground to balance. Prizes including an overnight stay at Windermere Hotel and Fudge Baskets! Windermere Point.

1:30 Sugar Relay

Teams of four compete at carrying bags of sugar on picturesque Windermere Point! Teams aged 15 and under will try to cross the finish line first with a 25 lb. bag of sugar while teams with participants 16 years old and up will carry a 50 lb bag of sugar.

