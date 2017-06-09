Michael McDonald & Boz Scaggs – Interlochen Arts Festival – June 28, 2017

Two immediately identifiable voices combine for an evening of classic hits as five-time Grammy winner Michael McDonald teams with Boz Scaggs in a showcase of songs that span the past 40 years. Friends and touring partners for years, McDonald and Scaggs share a palpable affinity for each other as they play their hits and share stories of their songs and life on the road.
Michael McDonald
As soon as you hear his voice, you know the song and exactly who’s singing. Michael McDonald has a voice that is both distinctive and soulful, immediately recognizable and beautifully commanded. His smooth style, along with his songwriting and keyboard skills, make McDonald a musical presence that has stood the test of time for more than four decades. From Doobie Brothers’ classics like “What A Fool Believes” to solo hits like “I Keep Forgettin’,” the five-time Grammy Award winning McDonald is a smooth and consummate crowd pleaser.
“(McDonald’s) instantly identifiable, soulful vocals have made him a pop culture icon…”
— Rolling Stone
Boz Scaggs
Born in Canton, Ohio, singer-songwriter William Royce Scaggs picked up his nickname Boz while living in Texas as a child. He has worked with childhood friend Steve Miller on The Steve Miller Band’s first two albums, “Children of the Future” and “Sailor,” but shortly thereafter Boz signed a record deal as a solo artist, and his second album, “Boz Scaggs,” was released in 1969. In the 70s and 80s, his hits “It’s Over,” “Lowdown,” “What Can I Say” and “Lido Shuffle,” quickly became classics. With a voice unlike any other, Boz Scaggs is a timeless classic.
June 28, 2017 – 8:00pm
Ticket price(s):$65 Platinum, $60 Gold, $55 Silver, $48 Bronze
Kresge Auditorium
<>
Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>
<>
Interlochen Arts Festival Events via Facebook
Marc Broussard
Jun 27, 8:00pm - Jun 27, 11:00pm
Corson Auditorium
4000 Highway M-137, Interlochen, MI
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
The son of Boogie Kings guitarist Ted Broussard, singer-songwriter Marc Brussard brings his Louisiana-born brand of R&B, blues and country to Interlochen.
18 interested · 8 going
Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs
Jun 28, 8:00pm - Jun 28, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Two immediately-identifiable voices combine for an evening of classic hits as five-time Grammy winner MIchael McDonald teams with Boz Scaggs in a showcase of songs that span the past 40 years.
15 interested · 9 going
Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band
Jun 29, 8:00pm - Jun 29, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
From Saturday Night Live to The Late Show with David Lettrman, musical powerhouse Paul Shaffer brings the World's Most Dangerous Band and a special guest vocalist Valerie Simpson for amazing music destined to "blow the roof off the joint."
9 interested · 2 going
OK GO
Jun 30, 8:00pm - Jun 30, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
As a band, the creative quartet OK Go uses music and visual artistry to push creative boundaries. With catchy pop songs and astoundingly imaginitive videos, OK Go has won a GRAMMY Award, three MTV Video Music Awards, a CLIO, three UK Music Video Awards, two WEBBY Awards, a total of 10 Cannes Lions, and a Smithsonian American Ingenuity Award in the Visual Arts.
70 interested · 24 going
World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Karina Canellakis
Jul 2, 8:00pm - Jul 2, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Internationally praised for both her technical and lyrical command of music, Karina Canellakis, winner of the 2016 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, conducts the 2017 debut performance of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra. Already known to many in the classical music world for her virtuoso violin playing, Ms. Canellakis played regularly in the Chicago Symphony for over three years, and she appeared on several occasions as guest concertmaster of the Bergen Philharmonic in Norway. Repertoire for this evening's performance will include Adams' "Short Ride in a Fast Machine," Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90 "Italian" and "La Valse" by Ravel.
Can't make it to campus for the concert? This program will be broadcast live on Interlochen Public Radio.... See MoreSee Less
17 interested · 2 going
<>
Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>
<>