Michael McDonald & Boz Scaggs – Interlochen Arts Festival – June 28, 2017



Two immediately identifiable voices combine for an evening of classic hits as five-time Grammy winner Michael McDonald teams with Boz Scaggs in a showcase of songs that span the past 40 years. Friends and touring partners for years, McDonald and Scaggs share a palpable affinity for each other as they play their hits and share stories of their songs and life on the road.

Michael McDonald

As soon as you hear his voice, you know the song and exactly who’s singing. Michael McDonald has a voice that is both distinctive and soulful, immediately recognizable and beautifully commanded. His smooth style, along with his songwriting and keyboard skills, make McDonald a musical presence that has stood the test of time for more than four decades. From Doobie Brothers’ classics like “What A Fool Believes” to solo hits like “I Keep Forgettin’,” the five-time Grammy Award winning McDonald is a smooth and consummate crowd pleaser.

“(McDonald’s) instantly identifiable, soulful vocals have made him a pop culture icon…”

— Rolling Stone

Boz Scaggs

Born in Canton, Ohio, singer-songwriter William Royce Scaggs picked up his nickname Boz while living in Texas as a child. He has worked with childhood friend Steve Miller on The Steve Miller Band’s first two albums, “Children of the Future” and “Sailor,” but shortly thereafter Boz signed a record deal as a solo artist, and his second album, “Boz Scaggs,” was released in 1969. In the 70s and 80s, his hits “It’s Over,” “Lowdown,” “What Can I Say” and “Lido Shuffle,” quickly became classics. With a voice unlike any other, Boz Scaggs is a timeless classic.

June 28, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$65 Platinum, $60 Gold, $55 Silver, $48 Bronze

Kresge Auditorium

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

Interlochen Arts Festival Events via Facebook

