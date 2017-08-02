Nathan Gunn, baritone & Julie Gunn, piano – Interlochen Arts Festival – August 2, 2017



Popular opera star Nathan Gunn has developed a reputation as being one of the most exciting and in-demand baritones of the day. Here he teams with his illustrious wife Julie Gunn, the famed pianist and Director of Lyric Theatre Studies at the University of Illinois, for an emotionally charged and artistically impressive operatic performance.

Nathan Gunn

Nathan Gunn has appeared in internationally renowned opera houses such as the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Royal Opera House, Paris Opera, Bayerische Staatsoper, Glyndebourne Opera Festival, Theater an der Wien, Teatro Real in Madrid, and the Théâtre Royal de la Monnaie. His many roles include the title roles in Billy Budd, Eugene Onegin, Il Barbiere di Siviglia, and Hamlet. Other portrayals include Guglielmo in Cosí fan tutte, the Count in Le Nozze di Figaro, Malatesta in Don Pasquale, Belcore in L’Elisir d’Amore, Ottone in L’incoronazione di Poppea, Tarquinius in The Rape of Lucretia, Danilo in The Merry Widow, and The Lodger in The Aspern Papers.

Julie Gunn

Dr. Julie Gunn is a pianist, educator, and music director. She has appeared on many prestigious recital series, including the Carnegie Hall Pure Voice Series, Lincoln Center Great Performers, Boston’s Jordan Hall, Brussels’ Theatre de la Monnaie, San Francisco’s Herz Hall, the 92nd Street Y, Toronto’s Roy Thompson Hall, University of Chicago Presents, San Francisco Performances, Oberlin College, Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, the Ravinia Festival, Manhattan’s legendary Café Carlyle, the Sydney Opera House, and the United States Supreme Court. She has been heard in recital with William Burden, Richard Croft, Elizabeth Futral, Isabel Leonard, Stefan Milenkovich, Kelli O’Hara, Mandy Patinkin, Yvonne Gonzales Redman, Michelle De Young, the Pacifica Quartet, and Nathan Gunn.

August 2, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$33 Adult, $11 Youth

Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall

<>

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

<>

Interlochen Arts Festival Events via Facebook

<>

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

<>