Petoskey Winter Carnival – February 16 – 19, 2017



A tradition that you don’t want to miss – includes Petoskey’s famous bump jumping competition and a fun cardboard challenge! Gather your boxes and duct tape and plan to enter the race!

Downtown Petoskey is partnering with the long-running Winter Carnival and will tap back into its roots with ice sculptures displayed on downtown sidewalks and in Pennsylvania Park! Look forward to ice skating, retail therapy, a ghost walk and more in Downtown Petoskey and other events at the Petoskey Winter Sports Park.

The Winter Carnival will celebrate its 89th year in 2017 – be a part of this fun tradition!

Thursday, February 16, 2017 to Sunday, February 19, 2017

Petoskey – Downtown and Winter Sports Park

<>

Visit Boyne Mountain Website >>>>

<>

More News From Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands



Additional News From Boyne Mountain and Boyne Highlands >>>>

<>