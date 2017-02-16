Petoskey Winter Carnival – February 16 – 19, 2017
A tradition that you don’t want to miss – includes Petoskey’s famous bump jumping competition and a fun cardboard challenge! Gather your boxes and duct tape and plan to enter the race!
Downtown Petoskey is partnering with the long-running Winter Carnival and will tap back into its roots with ice sculptures displayed on downtown sidewalks and in Pennsylvania Park! Look forward to ice skating, retail therapy, a ghost walk and more in Downtown Petoskey and other events at the Petoskey Winter Sports Park.
The Winter Carnival will celebrate its 89th year in 2017 – be a part of this fun tradition!
Petoskey – Downtown and Winter Sports Park
