Salt-N-Pepa with Tone Lōc – Interlochen Arts Festival – August 10, 2017



As the first all-female rap crew, Grammy Award-winning superstars Salt-N-Pepa have carved out a reputation as one of the most popular rap duos of the 1990s. They bring their sass, style and dance-worthy hits to Kresge Auditorium in a throwback show that also features rapper Tone Lōc, best known for his hits “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.”

Salt-N-Pepa

The pop-rap divas Salt-N-Pepa, consisting of Cheryl James (“Salt”), Sandra Denton (“Pepa”) and originally Latoya Hanson, who was replaced by Deidra Roper (“DJ Spinderella”), formed in 1985 as one of the first all-female rap groups, winning the 1995 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “None of Your Business.”

The group broke down a number of doors for women in hip-hop. They were also one of the first rap artists to cross over into the pop mainstream, laying the groundwork for the music’s widespread acceptance in the early ’90s. Salt-N-Pepa were more pop-oriented than many of their contemporaries, since their songs were primarily party and love anthems, driven by big beats and interlaced with vaguely pro-feminist lyrics that seemed more powerful when delivered by the charismatic and sexy trio. With songs like “Push It” and “Shake Your Thang,” Salt-N-Pepa defied expectations and became one of the few hip-hop artists to develop a long-term career. The trio had major hits in both the ’80s and ’90s, with “Shoop” and “Whatta Man” driving their third album, “Very Necessary,” into the Top Ten.

Tone Lōc

Nominated for three Grammy Awards and four American Music Awards, rapper Tone Lōc is arguably best known for his deep voice and his million-selling hit songs “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.”

An occasional actor, he has performed in several feature films, including The Adventures of Ford Fairlane and Posse. Tone Lōc is also a voice actor, having voiced characters in TV cartoon series such as King of the Hill and C-Bear and Jamal, and he voiced the character The Goanna in the 1992 movie FernGully: The Last Rainforest.

August 10, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):$57 Platinum, $52 Gold, $48 Silver, $40 Bronze

Kresge Auditorium

