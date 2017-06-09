Straight No Chaser – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 17, 2017

YouTube sensations turned professional musical act, the ten-man a cappella group Straight No Chaser provides performances of pure musical harmonies sprinkled with comedic lyrics. Clever and fresh, this talented group packs venues around the country and has made numerous TV appearances in their ten-year career.
In a time when so much music is digitally processed, it’s refreshing to hear these unretouched voices providing professional showmanship with a smile and a wink.
The a cappella group Straight No Chaser originated in 1996 at Indiana University. In 2007, a 1998 video of “The 12 Days of Christmas” went viral with over 8 million views and subsequently led to a five-album record deal with Atlantic Records in 2008. The YouTube video has been viewed over 20 million times.
Since its inception, the group has reassembled and reemerged as a phenomenon—with a massive fanbase, numerous national TV appearances, and proven success with two holiday releases, 2008’s “Holiday Spirits” and 2009’s “Christmas Cheers,” as well as their latest release, “With a Twist.” Straight No Chaser is the real deal—the captivating sound of ten unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense… and with a sense of humor.
July 17, 2017 – 8:00pm
Ticket price(s):$55 Platinum, $50 Gold, $45 Silver, $38 Bronze
Kresge Auditorium
