Subaru Winterfest

Boyne Mountain Resort

1 Boyne Mountain Rd

Boyne Falls, MI 49713 Map

Like Boyne Mountain, Subaru believes in embracing winter adventure because their passion for the outdoors doesn’t hibernate! That’s why they created Subaru WinterFest, a one-of-a-kind mountain destination and lifestyle tour where skiers and snowboarders can come together and share their passion for all things winter.

Come enjoy live music while enjoying s’mores and hot chocolate. Participate in daily giveaways and test the latest gear from our friends at Nordica, Lib Tech, Thule, Klean Kantee… See More