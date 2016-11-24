Thanksgiving Buffet at Crystal Mountain – November 24, 2016
Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 24, 2016
Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving buffet with all the trimmings – without stepping foot in the kitchen – at the Annual Thanksgiving Buffet in the beautiful Crystal Center.
Time: 11am-4pm
Price: Adults: $26, Seniors (Ages 65 +): $22, Kids (Ages 6-12): $13, Kids 5 and Under: Free
View Thanksgiving Day Buffet Menu >>
Reservations required. Call.
<>
Visit Crystal Mountain Website >>
<>
More Events From Crystal MountainAdditional Events From Crystal Mountain >>>>
<>