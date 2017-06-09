The Capitol Steps – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 3, 2017



Back by popular demand! The Capitol Steps once again bring their blend of hilarious political commentary to the Corson Auditorium.

With 35 albums consisting primarily of song parodies based on political highs and lows, The Capitol Steps satirize the very people and places that have employed them. And with all the political headlines bombarding us on a daily basis, the Capitol Steps cover every angle with unilateral laughter, no fakin’! No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, The Capitol Steps will bring you together.

The Capitol Steps was born in December, 1981, when some staffers for Senator Charles Percy were planning entertainment for a Christmas party. They decided to dig into the headlines of the day, and created song parodies & skits which conveyed a special brand of satirical humor.

Although not all of the current members of the Steps are former Capitol Hill staffers, taken together, the performers have worked in a total of eighteen Congressional offices and represent 62 years of collective House and Senate staff experience.

Since they began, the Capitol Steps have recorded 35 albums, including their latest, “What to Expect When You’re Electing.” They’ve been featured on NBC, CBS, ABC, and PBS, and can be heard twice a year on National Public Radio stations nationwide during their Politics Takes a Holiday radio specials.

“They’re the best. There’s no one like them, no one in their league.” —Larry King, CNN

“The Capitol Steps make it easier to leave public life.” —Former President George H. W. Bush

July 3, 2017 – 8:00pm

Ticket price(s):All Seats $33

Corson Auditorium

<>

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

<>

Interlochen Arts Festival Events via Facebook

<>

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

<>