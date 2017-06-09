News Up North

The Capitol Steps – Interlochen Arts Festival – July 3, 2017


Back by popular demand! The Capitol Steps once again bring their blend of hilarious political commentary to the Corson Auditorium.

With 35 albums consisting primarily of song parodies based on political highs and lows, The Capitol Steps satirize the very people and places that have employed them. And with all the political headlines bombarding us on a daily basis, the Capitol Steps cover every angle with unilateral laughter, no fakin’! No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, The Capitol Steps will bring you together.

The Capitol Steps was born in December, 1981, when some staffers for Senator Charles Percy were planning entertainment for a Christmas party. They decided to dig into the headlines of the day, and created song parodies & skits which conveyed a special brand of satirical humor.

Although not all of the current members of the Steps are former Capitol Hill staffers, taken together, the performers have worked in a total of eighteen Congressional offices and represent 62 years of collective House and Senate staff experience.

Since they began, the Capitol Steps have recorded 35 albums, including their latest, “What to Expect When You’re Electing.” They’ve been featured on NBC, CBS, ABC, and PBS, and can be heard twice a year on National Public Radio stations nationwide during their Politics Takes a Holiday radio specials.

“They’re the best. There’s no one like them, no one in their league.” —Larry King, CNN

“The Capitol Steps make it easier to leave public life.” —Former President George H. W. Bush

July 3, 2017 – 8:00pm
Ticket price(s):All Seats $33

Corson Auditorium

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

Interlochen Arts Festival Events via Facebook

Marc Broussard

Marc Broussard

Jun 27, 8:00pm - Jun 27, 11:00pm

Corson Auditorium
4000 Highway M-137, Interlochen, MI
Interlochen, MI  49643 Map

The son of Boogie Kings guitarist Ted Broussard, singer-songwriter Marc Brussard brings his Louisiana-born brand of R&B, blues and country to Interlochen.

Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs

Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs

Jun 28, 8:00pm - Jun 28, 11:00pm

Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI  49643 Map

Two immediately-identifiable voices combine for an evening of classic hits as five-time Grammy winner MIchael McDonald teams with Boz Scaggs in a showcase of songs that span the past 40 years.

Paul Shaffer & The Worlds Most Dangerous Band

Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band

Jun 29, 8:00pm - Jun 29, 11:00pm

Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI  49643 Map

From Saturday Night Live to The Late Show with David Lettrman, musical powerhouse Paul Shaffer brings the World's Most Dangerous Band and a special guest vocalist Valerie Simpson for amazing music destined to "blow the roof off the joint."

Interlochen Shakespeare Festival: King Lear

Interlochen Shakespeare Festival: King Lear

Jun 30, 8:00pm - Jul 8, 10:00pm

Upton-Morley Pavilion
Interlochen, MI  49643 Map

Professional theatre that celebrates the Shakespearean imagination.

Show dates:
June 30 at 8 p.m.
July 1 at 8 p.m.
July 7 at 8 p.m.
July 8 at 8 p.m.

World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Karina Canellakis

World Youth Symphony Orchestra with Karina Canellakis

Jul 2, 8:00pm - Jul 2, 11:00pm

Kresge Auditorium
Interlochen, MI  49643 Map

Internationally praised for both her technical and lyrical command of music, Karina Canellakis, winner of the 2016 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award, conducts the 2017 debut performance of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra. Already known to many in the classical music world for her virtuoso violin playing, Ms. Canellakis played regularly in the Chicago Symphony for over three years, and she appeared on several occasions as guest concertmaster of the Bergen Philharmonic in Norway. Repertoire for this evening's performance will include Adams' "Short Ride in a Fast Machine," Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90 "Italian" and "La Valse" by Ravel.

Interlochen Shakespeare Festival: American Hwangap

Interlochen Shakespeare Festival: American Hwangap

Jul 3, 8:00pm - Jul 6, 11:00pm

Interlochen Center for the Arts
4000 Hwy M-137 South
Interlochen, MI  49643 Map

Professional theatre that celebrates the Shakespearean imagination.

Three performance dates:
July 3 at 8 p.m.
July 5 at 8 p.m.
July 6 at 8 p.m.

All performances in Harvey Theatre

