The Cove in Leland – Here Comes the Sun Party – May 29, 2017

It’s that time of year again!
Time to kick off the summer with the annual Here Comes the Sun.
This year marks Hidden Agenda Band’s 10th year performing.
Band plays from 1 pm – 5 pm
$10 Cover
Must be 21 and over with valid government issued photo ID to enter
Can’t wait to see you all there!
Here Comes The Sun
May 29, 11:00am – 5 pm
The Cove
Awesome shot ken!This weeks 'Back Page'
(Leelanau Enterprise)
Fishtown ... 'sun fishing' II
... during the annual 'here comes the sun' party at The Cove in Leland, MI
My 'Back Page' album is here:
The Cove
Tuesday May 30th, 2017 - 1:26 pm
Huge thanks to everyone who celebrated ringing in the summer yesterday! Another successful #HereComesTheSun in the books! ... See MoreSee Less
The Cove
Monday May 29th, 2017 - 11:18 am
The Cove
Friday May 26th, 2017 - 6:11 pm
Be apart of this years here comes the sun video #fishtown#puremichigan#upnorthlive#truenorth#hiddenagendabandThis is "Here Comes The Sun - The Cove" by Drew Palmer on Vimeo, the home for high quality videos and the people who love them. ... See MoreSee Less
Thursday May 18th, 2017 - 1:17 pm
