News Up North

The Cove in Leland – Here Comes the Sun Party – May 29, 2017


It’s that time of year again!

Time to kick off the summer with the annual Here Comes the Sun.

This year marks Hidden Agenda Band’s 10th year performing.

Band plays from 1 pm – 5 pm

$10 Cover

Must be 21 and over with valid government issued photo ID to enter

Can’t wait to see you all there!

Here Comes The Sun
May 29, 11:00am – 5 pm
The Cove

<>

Visit The Cove in Leland Facebook Page >>>>

<>

The Cove On Facebook

Below are the latest postings from The Cove Page On Facebook.

<>

The Cove shared Ken Scott Photography's photo.

Thursday June 1st, 2017 - 10:44 am

The Cove

Awesome shot ken!This weeks 'Back Page'
(Leelanau Enterprise)

Fishtown ... 'sun fishing' II

... during the annual 'here comes the sun' party at The Cove in Leland, MI

My 'Back Page' album is here:
www.flickr.com/photos/kenscottphotography/albums/72157617110322791

order info for 'Back Pages’, the book, here:
www.kenscottphotography.com/ksp/bks/books.html

photo date/id: 20170529_2718kspa

and yes, feel free to share! ... See MoreSee Less

Awesome shot ken!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 60
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Cove

Tuesday May 30th, 2017 - 1:26 pm

The Cove

Huge thanks to everyone who celebrated ringing in the summer yesterday! Another successful #HereComesTheSun in the books! ... See MoreSee Less

Huge thanks to everyone who celebrated ringing in the summer yesterday! Another successful #HereComesTheSun in the books!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 161
  • Shares: 6
  • Comments: 7

Comment on Facebook

You're welcome, I had a blast as usual!!!!!

Good time. I missed the boat.

Is Matthew Ness running for mayor?

Great party, thanks you guys

Thanks for a great birthday party!

Loved every minute of it. Great music.

Julie Gloden

+ View previous comments

The Cove

Monday May 29th, 2017 - 11:18 am

The Cove

#herecomesthesun#fishtown#budlight#corona ... See MoreSee Less

#herecomesthesun#fishtown#budlight#corona
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 89
  • Shares: 3
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

Getting ready to record the sound of the returning Whales to Fish Town ?

The Cove

Friday May 26th, 2017 - 6:11 pm

The Cove

Be apart of this years here comes the sun video #fishtown#puremichigan#upnorthlive#truenorth#hiddenagendabandThis is "Here Comes The Sun - The Cove" by Drew Palmer on Vimeo, the home for high quality videos and the people who love them. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 137
  • Shares: 56
  • Comments: 15

Comment on Facebook

One of these years I got to get up there for that party 😎

When is it?

I have been a part of the end of the season "Goodbye Fudgies Party" many times. Never been to the start of the season fun.

Miss this!!

Paul Wizinsky Tuesday 11am, I'm going.

Owww so Many memories. The Colombian really miss u guys!!! ✌

Kathy Frappier Bloody Mary??

Yessssss bloody Mary's goin back

Levei!

Carrie Kennedy 💗

Kelly Glazier

I love this! we had our wedding reception here in 2013

Let's go let's go 😉

Emily Fitch brings back memories!

Have to go and have a Chubby Mary!

+ View previous comments

The Cove added an event.

Thursday May 18th, 2017 - 1:17 pm

The Cove

It's that time of year again! Time to kick off the summer with the annual Here Comes the Sun. This year marks Hidden Agenda Band's 10th year performing.
Band plays from 1 pm- 5 pm
$10 Cover
Must be 21 and over with valid government issued photo ID to enter
Can't wait to see you all there!

Here Comes The SunMay 29, 11:00amThe CoveIt's that time of year again! Time to kick off the summer with the annual Here Comes the Sun. This year marks Hidden Agenda Band's 10th year performing.
Band plays from 1 pm- 5 pm
$10 Cover
Must be 21 and over with valid government issued photo ID to enter
Can't wait to see you all there! ... See MoreSee Less

Here Comes The Sun
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 36
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

the annual party in my hometown Brice Ralicki... happy birthday to me 🙂

<>

Visit The Cove On Facebook >>>

<>

News Up North - News, Specials and Events - Northern Michigan - Upper Peninsula, Michigan - produced by North Guide Internet.