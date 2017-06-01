The Cove in Leland – Here Comes the Sun Party – May 29, 2017



It’s that time of year again!

Time to kick off the summer with the annual Here Comes the Sun.

This year marks Hidden Agenda Band’s 10th year performing.

Band plays from 1 pm – 5 pm

$10 Cover

Must be 21 and over with valid government issued photo ID to enter

Can’t wait to see you all there!

Here Comes The Sun

May 29, 11:00am – 5 pm

The Cove

