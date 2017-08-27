The Grand Garden Show Featuring Proven Winners – August 27 – 29, 2017



Announcing the 5th Annual Grand Garden Show presented by Proven Winners, the world’s #1 plant brand. Join us for this special gardening weekend located at the world’s largest summer resort providing a spectacular and memorable setting. Celebrate the beauty of flowers while you surround yourself with the rich history of Mackinac Island and Grand Hotel. This will be a multi-day event with hands-on demonstrations and presentations from some of the nation’s foremost garden design experts. Special guests this year include presenting guest speaker P.Allen Smith, an award-winning food, lifestyle and garden expert and host of two public television programs, and a regular contributor on the NBC’s The Today Show. Laura LeBoutillier, from Garden Answer, the most popular YouTube how-to gardening vlog. See her video from 2016 here >>. Mackinac Island’s own award winning garden designer and author, Jack Barnwell. Representatives from Proven Winners will be available to answer questions including Tim Wood from Spring Meadow Nursery, Inc. and John Gaydos from Proven Winners.

This package includes a full breakfast and five-course dinner daily, evening receptions, garden tours and seminars- including private garden home tours around Mackinac Island. View photos from past events and video from the inaugural year.

To request a FREE Gardener’s Idea book from Proven Winners, please click here.

