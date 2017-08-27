The Grand Garden Show Featuring Proven Winners – August 27 – 29, 2017
Announcing the 5th Annual Grand Garden Show presented by Proven Winners, the world’s #1 plant brand. Join us for this special gardening weekend located at the world’s largest summer resort providing a spectacular and memorable setting. Celebrate the beauty of flowers while you surround yourself with the rich history of Mackinac Island and Grand Hotel. This will be a multi-day event with hands-on demonstrations and presentations from some of the nation’s foremost garden design experts. Special guests this year include presenting guest speaker P.Allen Smith, an award-winning food, lifestyle and garden expert and host of two public television programs, and a regular contributor on the NBC’s The Today Show. Laura LeBoutillier, from Garden Answer, the most popular YouTube how-to gardening vlog. See her video from 2016 here >>. Mackinac Island’s own award winning garden designer and author, Jack Barnwell. Representatives from Proven Winners will be available to answer questions including Tim Wood from Spring Meadow Nursery, Inc. and John Gaydos from Proven Winners.
This package includes a full breakfast and five-course dinner daily, evening receptions, garden tours and seminars- including private garden home tours around Mackinac Island. View photos from past events and video from the inaugural year.
To request a FREE Gardener’s Idea book from Proven Winners, please click here.
Sponsored by:
Stay additional nights Friday, August 25, Saturday, August 26 and/or Tuesday, August 29 for $229* per room, per night
Make your reservation online or call 1-800-33GRAND
Package Includes:
- Accommodations
- Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily
- Sunday and Monday evening receptions
- Monday and Tuesday morning seminars
- Monday and Tuesday afternoon exclusive tours of private Mackinac Island gardens
- Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum
- Special discount on ferry boat tickets
- No tipping within Grand Hotel
*Worth 5 Master Gardener Educational Credit Hours
Subject to 2% Mackinac Island assessment, Michigan 6% sales tax and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. *Dates subject to availability. Additional adult and child rates apply.
Grand Garden Show Featuring Proven Winners®
Arrive: Sunday, August 27, 2017
Depart: Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Package Price:
Standard: $1,415 per couple, $1,315 single
Lakeview: $1,799 per couple, $1,649 single
Visit The Grand Garden Show Package at Grand Hotel >>>
Grand Garden Show – 2015 – Photos From Instagram
Tag your Grand Garden Show instagram photos with #grandgardenshow and they will appear here in our Grand Garden Show Instagram Photo Stream.
Stroh Cottage Remodel – Jack Barnwell Design (Mackinac Island)
<>
