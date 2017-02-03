The Homestead – Cooking Demonstration: Paella – February 19, 2017

Super Soup Contest

The Homestead

1 Woodridge Rd

Glen Arbor, MI 49636 Map

Celebrate National Homemade Soup Day on Saturday, Feb 4th at The Homestead's Super Soups Contest. The contest runs from 11am to 3pm, admission is $10 per person ($5 for seniors and children under 12 years of age) and includes 4-ounce samples of soup. Guests will be given a ballot to vote for their favorite soups, with prizes awarded at the end of the day.



All proceeds from the cost of admission with go to Buckets of rain, a Leelanau County-based organization founded in 2006 by local musician Chris Skellenger (a live entertainment regular at The Homestead). Buckets of Rain pioneered the use of gravity-fed, drip irrigation to help improverished communities feed themselves in Lesotho, South Africa, as well as Kenya, Guatemala, Honduras and Belize.



Buckets of Rain has now focused its energies on the urban struggles in inner city Detroit. By repurposing 30 vacant lots into food production sites, they have provided hundreds of thousands of servings of vegetables, free of charge, to its partners and neighbors. Through the construction of urban gardens on abandoned city lots, Buckets of Rain has helped diminish urban blight, rekindle hope in struggling neighborhoods, bring fresh produce to the community and feed the homeless.



Those interested in entering their homemade soup into the contest should contact Jamie Jewell at 231.334.5150 or jamie@thehomesteadresort.com.