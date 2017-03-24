The Homestead – Rove Estate Dinner – November 10, 2016

Fine food and fabulous wine unite. Join us for an exclusive winemaker dinner featuring Rove Estate.

This five-course meal is specially prepared by Chef John Piombo to complement their premium estate grown grapes of the historic Gallagher farms.

An intimate experience, limited to 24 guests will provide an opportunity to meet the winemakers, McKenzie and Crieghton Gallagher. You’ll learn about their heritage, the history of their fifth generation farm and their involvement in bringing premium wine in our region.

Cost: $65 per person fo an experience you won’t forget.

Rove Estate Wine Dinner

Advance reservations required. Call 231.334.5222.

Visit The Homestead – Rove Estate Dinner Website >>>>

