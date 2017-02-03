The Homestead – Songs, Stories & S’mores – February 18, 2017



Join in on some good ‘ole fashioned family fun.

Local folk musicians and story tellers host an evening of sing-a-long songs and story time at Mountain Flowers Lodge from 5:30pm to 8:30pm.

We’ll also have the outdoor fireplace roaring for marshmallow roasting and s’mores.

Adults: $12; Children $9; Children under 5 years old are free.

