World Youth Symphony Orchestra and Les Preludes – Interlochen Arts Festival – August 6, 2017



Join the World Youth Symphony Orchestra in their final performance of the season in the traditional “Les Préludes.” Artistic Director and Conductor of the Cape Cod Symphony Orchestra, Jung-Ho Pak, will begin the performance leading WYSO through Wagner’s “Prelude to Die Meistersinger,” Hanson’s Symphony No. 1, movement 3 and Dun’s “Internet Symphony” before leading the combined ensemble of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra, Interlochen Philharmonic and World Youth Wind Symphony in Liszt’s “Les Préludes.” Dancers from the Interlochen Arts Camp Dance Company join in for what will surely be a moving final performance.

Jung-Ho Pak is also currently Music Director Emeritus of the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. He has been conductor of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra at Interlochen Arts Camp since 2003. Formerly Music Director of the San Diego Symphony, he helped guide the orchestra’s emergence from bankruptcy to financial success. Mr. Pak has been Music Director with the University of Southern California, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Colburn School of Music, University of California, Berkeley, Emmy-nominated Disney Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra, International Chamber Orchestra, and Diablo Ballet. He has conducted in Europe, Soviet Union, South America and Asia. Mr. Pak is a frequent speaker on television and radio about the relevance of art in society and the importance of music education, and clinician and guest conductor at national music festivals.

August 6, 2017 – 7:30pm

Ticket price(s):FREE

Interlochen Bowl

Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>

