World Youth Symphony Orchestra and Les Preludes – Interlochen Arts Festival – August 6, 2017

Join the World Youth Symphony Orchestra in their final performance of the season in the traditional “Les Préludes.” Artistic Director and Conductor of the Cape Cod Symphony Orchestra, Jung-Ho Pak, will begin the performance leading WYSO through Wagner’s “Prelude to Die Meistersinger,” Hanson’s Symphony No. 1, movement 3 and Dun’s “Internet Symphony” before leading the combined ensemble of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra, Interlochen Philharmonic and World Youth Wind Symphony in Liszt’s “Les Préludes.” Dancers from the Interlochen Arts Camp Dance Company join in for what will surely be a moving final performance.
Jung-Ho Pak is also currently Music Director Emeritus of the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. He has been conductor of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra at Interlochen Arts Camp since 2003. Formerly Music Director of the San Diego Symphony, he helped guide the orchestra’s emergence from bankruptcy to financial success. Mr. Pak has been Music Director with the University of Southern California, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Colburn School of Music, University of California, Berkeley, Emmy-nominated Disney Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra, International Chamber Orchestra, and Diablo Ballet. He has conducted in Europe, Soviet Union, South America and Asia. Mr. Pak is a frequent speaker on television and radio about the relevance of art in society and the importance of music education, and clinician and guest conductor at national music festivals.
August 6, 2017 – 7:30pm
Ticket price(s):FREE
Interlochen Bowl
<>
Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>
<>
Interlochen Arts Festival Events via Facebook
Salt-N-Pepa with Tone Loc
Aug 10, 8:00pm - Aug 10, 11:00pm
Kresge Auditorium
4000 Highway
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Known for both their moves and their grooves, Grammy Award-winning rap group Salt-N-Pepa perform their danceworthy hits in a throwback show that also features rapper Tone Loc.
195 interested · 87 going
Ensõ String Quartet
Aug 14, 8:00pm - Aug 19, 10:00pm
Corson Auditorium
4000 Highway M-137, Interlochen, MI
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Grammy-nominated Enso String Quartet has earned a reputation as one of this generation's most compelling string ensembles, winning top prizes at the Concert Artists Guild competition and the Banff International String Quartet Competition. Enso are, in the words of Classical Voice, "one of the eminent string quartets of our era."
Three show times/dates:
Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.
Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.
Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.
2 interested · 2 going
Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson
Aug 17, 8:00pm - Aug 17, 11:00pm
Interlochen Center for the Arts
4000 Hwy M-137 South
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Get set for Jethro Tull and rock legend Ian Anderson, arguably the world's best-known rock and roll flutist, who made hits like "Aqualung" and "Thick as a Brick" musical mainstays over the past 40 years.
82 interested · 35 going
2017 Interlochen Arts Academy Alumni Weekend
Oct 13, 12:00pm - Oct 15, 3:00pm
Interlochen Center for the Arts
4000 Hwy M-137 South
Interlochen, MI 49643 Map
Join us Oct. 13-15 for the 2017 Interlochen Arts Academy Alumni Weekend, open to any and all Academy classes! Reconnect with classmates and friends, engage with faculty and staff, enjoy campus performances, tour new campus facilities and celebrate together. Rekindle your love of Interlochen and restore your creative muse, all while having a lot of fun.
The schedule of activities and information on lodging and registration will be available later this spring at www.interlochen.org/alumniweekend
In the meantime, please take a moment to make sure your contact information is up-to-date: www.interlochen.org/webform/update-your-contact-information
For more information, contact the Office of Engagement at engagement@interlochen.org or 231.276.7630.... See MoreSee Less
342 interested · 141 going
<>
Visit Interlochen Arts Festival Website >>>>
<>