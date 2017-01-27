Cross Country Ski Headquarters – 24rd Annual Junior Muffin Pursuit Races – March 19, 2017

The longest standing juniors race in Michigan, the Muffin Race will be held at Cross Country Ski Headquarters on Sunday, March 19th. The race is a Junior Girls & Boys 8km Pursuit race. Skiers will classic ski the first half of the race then ski freestyle the second half of the race. Registration begins at 9am on Sunday, and we will shoot for a 10:30am start. This is a Michigan Cup Junior Race. Medals will be awarded to the top 3 finishers in the girls and boys races.

After the 8km Senior Muffin Division Pursuit race, we will hold three Junior Muffin freestyle races: Ages 6 years and under, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12. All racers 12 and under will be awarded a medal!

There is a $10 entry fee for the Senior Racers (13 and older) and it includes a Pig Roast Lunch. There is no entry fee for the Junior Muffin Racers.

The Pig Roast is $5 for anyone else who might be hungry too. All racers and family members who partake in the Pig Roast will also receive a complimentary 1-day XC SKI HQ facilities pass.

March 19th, 2017 – Sunday

24th Annual Junior Muffin Pursuit Races – Classic/Freestyle

