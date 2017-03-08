Zoo-de-Mackinac – May 20 – 21, 2017



THE 28th ANNUAL ZOO-DE-MACK BIKE BASH

THE WEEKEND OF MAY 20-21st, 2017

The Zoo-de-Mackinac is a weekend of huge parties with great bands, one of the most scenic bicycle rides in the country, a lot of sunshine, views of the mighty Mackinac Bridge, and one magical island.

THIS IS NOT A RACE!!! The Zoo-de-Mackinac is a collection of outdoor enthusiasts (4,000 in 2014-16) who want to enjoy a little physical exercise together in one of the most beautiful areas in the state of Michigan. The bike ride starts Saturday morning at Boyne Highlands Resort and spans 51 miles along Lake Michigan on a paved road with very little automobile traffic. Riders pedal through rolling countryside and trillium covered forests, along sandy beaches, and are surrounded by breathtaking views of Lake Michigan from 400′ high bluffs. We stop approximately half way, at a unique place called the Legs Inn for a leisurely lunch and to swap stories. The ride continues on to Mackinaw City, where Star Line Ferry boats have been chartered for the ride over to Mackinac Island. Once on the magical island, check into your hotel and stroll into town to forget the aches and pains from the day’s ride. As the evening wears on, the island comes alive with The Gatehouse, Pink Pony, and Horns hosting post ride parties with incredible live bands!

ENTRY FEE:

$60 through May 6, 2017. $75 from May 7, 2017 through May 20, 2017. Entry fee includes the pre-ride party Friday night at the Zoo Bar at Boyne Highlands, luggage transportation to Mackinaw City on Saturday, lunch at the Legs Inn on Saturday, finish line party in Mackinaw City, round trip ferry transportation to and from Mackinac Island on Star Line Ferry and post-ride parties on Saturday afternoon at The Crossings and evening parties on the island.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY

REGISTRATION – 8:00 pm to midnight in the Lobby below Zoo Bar

KICK-OFF PARTY – 8:00 pm to 1:30 am in the Zoo Bar

SATURDAY

REGISTRATION: 7:30 – 10:30am in the lobby below The Zoo Bar

RIDE STARTS: 7:30 – 10:30am at Boyne Highlands in the Ski Area Parking Lot

LUNCH: 10:30 – 2:00pm at Legs Inn

POST RIDE PARTY: 12Noon to 5:00 pm at The Crossings in Mackinaw City

SATURDAY NIGHT

PARTIES ON MACKINAC ISLAND

