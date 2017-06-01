ZZ Top with special guest Austin Hanks – Interlochen Arts Festival – June 1, 2017

ZZ Top
With more than 45 years of hit songs, ZZ Top is an instantly recognizable and undeniably cool American institution. The 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees bring their own brand of blues and rock to the Kresge stage for what is sure to be a stellar presentation of many of their classic hits. With songs ranging from “La Grange” to “Sharp Dressed Man” and more, this legendary trio will rock the house with music designed to get you on your feet. Get ready for an evening full of red-hot Texas boogie and blues as this “Little Ol’ Band from Texas” does what they do best.
Austin Hanks
His deep, dirty southern rock hits, including “Sucker Punch,” “Alabama Clay,” “Ashes to Ashes” and others, have appeared on the popular FX series Sons of Anarchy. But Alabama-born singer-songwriter Austin Hanks has been touring and playing shows with legendary rock icons like ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bad Company and dozens more for years. His music has been described as “rockin’ country soul,” and he brings every drop of his self-descriptive blues background to the stage with every song.
June 1, 2017 – 8:00pm
Ticket price(s):$65 Platinum, $60 Gold, $55 Silver, $48 Bronze
Kresge Auditorium
