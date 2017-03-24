Bay Harbor – Trick or Treat in the Village – October 31, 2016

Trick or Treat!

October 31, 2016 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Enjoy the festivities in the Village at Bay Harbor during the annual Trick or Treat event on Monday, October 31 from 4pm – 5pm.

This is a great way for both you and your kids to enjoy Halloween.

All the merchants will be passing out treats and Main Street will be closed and lined up with vehicles with trunks filled with goodies for the children.

Be sure to stop by the Village at Bay Harbor for this classic Bay Harbor Halloween event!

