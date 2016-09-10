Grand Hotel – Fall Wine Appreciation Weekend – September 8 – 10, 2017
Raise a glass this September for Fall Wine Appreciation Weekend.
The weekend will begin with a Welcome Reception followed by a five-course dinner in the Main Dining Room. Saturday enjoy two different wine tasting sessions featuring different varietals of Domaine Carneros with host Eileen Crane of Domaine Carneros and Grand Hotel Master Sommelier, Elizabeth Schweitzer. Elizabeth was recently featured on MyNorth.com. Read Article >>
Later that evening, enjoy featured wines at the Grand Cocktail Reception and a special private dinner. Afterwards sip demitasse, enjoy musical entertainment in the Terrace Room or gather with friends in the Cupola Bar.
In addition, the package includes accommodations in one of 393 uniquely decorated guest rooms and all of the modern amenities of Grand Hotel.
Stay additional nights Thursday, September 7 and/or Sunday, September 10 for $229 per room* with dinner at Woods at no extra charge (based on availability).
Make your reservation online or call 1-800-334-7263 for availability.
Package Includes:
- Accommodations
- Full breakfast and five-course dinner daily
- Friday evening Welcome Cocktail Reception
- Saturday wine seminars and tastings
- Saturday evening Grand Cocktail reception
- Saturday evening special dinner (adults only)
- Saturday evening Cordial Reception
- Free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum
- Special discount on ferry boat tickets
- No tipping within Grand Hotel
Subject to Michigan 6% sales tax, 2% Mackinac Island assessment and a $8.50 per person baggage handling charge. *Dates subject to availability. Additional adult and children’s rates apply.
Fall Wine Appreciation Weekend
Arrive: Friday, September 8, 2017
Depart: Sunday, September 10, 2017
Package Price:
Standard Room:
$1,229 per couple, $1,079 single
Lakeview Room:
$1,609 per couple, $1,459 single
$329 per additional adult
