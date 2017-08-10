Tesla Explores: Visit Tesla at Crystal Mountain – July 11 – 17, 2017



Tesla is traveling across North America with their first-ever mobile gallery. Pulled by their Model X SUV, which can tow up to 5,000 lbs, this custom Airstream trailer is retrofitted to showcase all interior and exterior vehicle options.

Visit Crystal Mountain to explore the mobile gallery and experience the ground breaking features of Model S or Model X. Tesla product specialists will be on hand to answer questions and give you a taste of what life is like with a Tesla.

Find out more about Tesla Explores and view the entire list of locations here.

